U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (green cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status, for four years beyond the card's expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751. Previously, these forms were valid for two years.

USCIS said it is making this change "to accommodate current processing times for Form I-751 and Form I-829, which have increased over the past year." USCIS has updated the language on Form I-751 and Form I-829 receipt notices to extend the validity of a green card for 48 months for individuals with a newly filed Form I-751 or Form I-829. The agency said it will issue new receipt notices to eligible conditional permanent residents who previously received notices with an extension shorter than 48 months and whose cases are still pending. These receipt notices can be presented with an expired green card as evidence of continued status while the case remains pending with USCIS, the agency said: "By presenting your updated receipt notice with your expired Green Card, you remain authorized to work and travel for 48 months from the expiration date on the front of your expired Green Card."

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.