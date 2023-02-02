U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a timeline for the fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap season. The registration period for the FY 2024 H-1B cap season will begin at 12:00 PM EST on March 1, 2023, and end at 12:00 PM EST on March 17, 2023.

Overview

While the cap season is running, petitioners and their representatives can complete and submit their H-1B cap registrations electronically using the USCIS online H-1B registration system. Each registration that USCIS receives will get a unique confirmation number. Petitioners may use that number to track their registration only. The number cannot be used to track case status.

As with the past few years, USCIS will use an electronic registration system again for FY 2024. All prospective petitioners or their representatives must use a myUSCIS online account to register a beneficiary electronically for the cap season selection process. A $10 H-1B registration fee is required for every beneficiary's registration.

Registrants may create a new myUSCIS electronic account starting at 12:00 PM EST on Feb. 21, 2023. Representatives may add clients to their accounts anytime after they create an account. However, beneficiary information cannot be entered into the account until March 1, 2023. The registration fee cannot be paid before March 1, 2023. Petitioners or their representatives may add registrations for multiple beneficiaries in each online session. Along with preparing registrations, they can also store and edit drafts prior to submitting the registration and making a final payment.

Looking Ahead

If USCIS receives enough H-1B cap registrations by March 17, 2023, it will start randomly selecting registrations. Petitioners whose registrations have been selected will receive a selection notification through their myUSCIS account. If USCIS does not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were correctly submitted by March 31, 2023, will be selected, and account holders will be notified that day.

