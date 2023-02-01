U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the registration period for the fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap will open on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at noon ET, and will end on Friday, March 17, 2023, at noon ET. It is only during this period that employers or their representatives can register potential H-1B beneficiaries through a myUSCIS online account.

Registrants can create new myUSCIS accounts beginning on February 21 at noon ET but must wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information and submit the registration with the $10 fee.

As with prior years, it is expected that USCIS will receive enough registrations by March 17 to complete the random selection of 65,000 H-1B beneficiaries with the additional 20,000 H-1B beneficiaries who possess an advanced degree from a U.S. academic institution. USCIS intends to notify myUSCIS users of the selections by March 31.

Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group will continue to monitor USCIS developments and will post updates on the Immigration blog as additional information becomes available.

