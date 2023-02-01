ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the online registration period for H-1B quota selection for the upcoming fiscal year will begin on March 1 at 12:00 pm (noon) Eastern Time and run through 12:00 pm (noon) Eastern Time on March 17. This year's registration window is one day shorter than it was last year. The FY2024 H-1B quota is for H-1B registrations and petitions filed to USCIS in the spring of 2023, with a start date of October 1, 2023, or later.

The registration system for this year is similar to prior years' H-1B registrations. Registrations will be submitted electronically and will require a non-refundable $10 registration fee. Assuming that USCIS receives more registrations than the allotted number of 85,000 available H-1B petitions, USCIS will conduct a computer-generated lottery among all registrations. USCIS will complete its process of notifying employers of selected H-1B registrants by March 31. Employers with selected cases will then be eligible to file an H-1B petition to USCIS within a designated 90-day period following registration selection. As mentioned above, approved H-1B petitions will be effective on October 1, 2023 — the start of the government's 2024 fiscal year — or later.

Mintz will also provide detailed instructions to our clients on accessing an existing account or creating a new employer account for H-1B registration. Employers will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern Time on February 21. However, employers and their attorneys or representatives must wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information and submit the registration with the $10 fee.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.