On Jan. 23, 2023, USCIS announced that it is extending the Green Card validity for conditional permanent residents with a pending Form I-751, provided they properly file their forms. A Green Card validity extension will begin for petitioners with a pending Form I-829 on Jan. 25, 2023. The extension continues the validity of petitioners' Green Cards up to 48 months after their expiration date.

USCIS has updated the language on Form I-751 and Form I-829 receipt notices to automatically extend Green Card validity for individuals who recently filed forms. Eligible conditional permanent residents who were previously issued receipt notices with a validity extension of less than 48 months will receive new receipt notices with the full 48-month extension if their cases are still pending.

USCIS reminds individuals that they are authorized to work and travel while their extension is in effect, which is 48 months past the expiration date on their expired Green Card. Individuals must present their updated receipt notice with their expired Green Card to demonstrate their valid employment and residence status.

Originally published 27 January 2023

