Numerous companies can attest to the meaningful benefits they have received by hiring international students. Their backgrounds enable them to present unique talents and perspectives often from different cultures. These students can use networks abroad, share knowledge of customers in overseas markets, and also explain how foreign agencies and foreign businesses interact. Further, international students typically adapt and mature in new environments. They are often driven to learn and to embrace challenges. International students are no strangers to breaking out of their comfort zones as they have willingly relocated to the US. Balance, open-mindedness, and a proactive attitude are common traits of international students as they must address housing contracts, utilities, finances, linguistic hurdles, and cultural challenges while pursuing their academic studies. Correspondingly, they are resilient and open to learning as well. International students can also boost an organization's productivity because they typically demonstrate a strong work ethic as they are eager to prove themselves by applying their earned knowledge and skills.

In addition to their valuable qualities, international students can alleviate the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) talent gap that has persisted in the United States. A Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report for 2022, which polled approximately 3,000 IT company leaders, indicated that?67% percent attested?to a shortage of tech talent. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Defense's Fiscal Year 2020 Industrial Capabilities Report acknowledged that the country?needs to improve?upon STEM education to meet market demands. As the report states, "Today's education pipeline is not providing the necessary software engineering resources to fully meet the demand from commercial and defense sectors, and resource required to meet future demands to grow."

A significant number of businesses within the STEM field are aware of how immigrants can help fill the talent gap. Data compiled by the American Community Survey (ACS) shows that immigrants made up approximately?one-fourth of U.S. STEM workers?in 2019. International students, a dynamic source of tech talent, notably focus on STEM fields at American colleges and universities - especially in Masters and Ph.D. programs. Based on a report by the Congressional Research Service, nearly half of international students specialize in STEM subjects. Also, they account for more than half of the graduate students studying critical STEM fields in the U.S. Further, over 70% of all graduate students in manufacturing engineering, electrical engineering, and the computer and information sciences are international students. These areas are quite significant to automotive companies that are looking to innovate their industry.

As our country faces a talent shortage, numerous universities and colleges are filled with international students who are actively seeking ways to stay in the U.S. and contribute to its economy. They can make these key contributions by obtaining U.S. work authorization. There are two primary types of work authorization available to international students: Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT). The main difference between the two types of work authorization is their respective durations of eligibility and the type of work allowed in each program. CPT allows students actively enrolled in a degree-granting program to receive off-campus training at a U.S. location. The training must be closely and integrally related to the student's program of study. While the CPT application process involves collaboration between the student and the school's Designated School Official (DSO), the prospective U.S. employer may be required to present an employment letter that explains the job opportunity.

In contrast with CPT, Optional Practical Training can be used either before or after the student completes the degree-granting program. The OPT position must directly relate to the student's degree program (though it is not regarded as part of the student's academic curriculum). Unlike CPT, OPT does not require a specific sponsoring U.S. employer. OPT allows part-time and full-time work and graduates on Post-Completion OPT are required to work at least twenty hours per week. Eligible students have a maximum of twelve months of OPT. Instead of a student applying for work authorization with the school, an application must be submitted to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Furthermore, students who have earned a bachelor's degree or higher in a?STEM field?may be eligible for an additional two years of OPT work authorization. Students must be in their initial period of regular post-completion OPT to apply for the extension. They are required to work at least twenty hours per week in a position that relates to their STEM degree. As STEM OPT is employer specific (unlike OPT), a job offer is required although employer sponsorship is not necessary. There are also more employer obligations with STEM OPT.

We encourage companies to contact an immigration law firm if they want to learn more about hiring international students. An immigration attorney can provide elaboration and customized guidance. This guidance can also offer insight on how to retain an international student employee after the student's graduation.

