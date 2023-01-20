USCIS has announced that it will expand the Premium Processing Program. Effective January 30, 2023, Multi-National Executives and Managers, as well as applicants for National Interest Waivers can use the program, which guarantees review of petitions within 15 days of filing based on payment of an additional $2,500 Filing Fee.

