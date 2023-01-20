United States:
Premium Processing Expansion
20 January 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
USCIS has announced that it will expand the Premium Processing
Program. Effective January 30, 2023, Multi-National Executives and
Managers, as well as applicants for National Interest Waivers can
use the program, which guarantees review of petitions within 15
days of filing based on payment of an additional $2,500 Filing
Fee.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
