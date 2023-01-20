On January 12, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced implementation of the final phase of premium processing expansion for employment-based first and second preference I-140 petitions. Beginning on January 30, 2023, USCIS will accept premium processing requests for all new and pending multinational executive and manager petitions and national interest waiver petitions. USCIS Announces Final Phase of Premium Processing Expansion for EB-1 and EB-2 Form I-140 Petitions and Future Expansion for F-1 Students Seeking OPT and Certain Student and Exchange Visitors | USCIS

