Worldwide:
How To Build A Successful Global Immigration Program In 2023 (Video)
17 January 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Start the new year off by joining us for this informative and
exciting webinar! Sophy King, President of Global and Brendan
Coggan, SVP of Global will discuss how HR mobility teams can build
a successful global immigration program in 2023. King and Coggan
share over 30 years of global immigration experience.
Attendees will walk away from this session with essential global
immigration program building blocks. Attendees will also hear
about: The benefits of immigration technology Global immigration
practice pointers And more! You won't want to miss this
discussion!
