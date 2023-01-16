Key Points

The European Commission took its first steps in introducing a new platform aimed at advancing the integration of third-country nationals into the EU workforce

Overview

The European Commission held its first meeting concerning the introduction of the Labour Migration Platform. The Platform aims to advance the migration of third-country nationals to the European Union (EU) to address labor shortages and skills gaps.

The Platform will provide insights into best practices for attracting global talent, which can be used by employers throughout the EU. Employees will also be able to use the platform to identify job opportunities and learn new skills.

What are the Changes?

On 10 January 2023, the European Commission examined measures for increasing the number of third-country foreign nationals employed throughout the EU. According to the government, these measures aim to foster close cooperation between EU member states, employment policy experts and immigration experts throughout the region.

Looking Ahead

Representatives from EU member states and migration efforts throughout the EU will continue to meet on a regular basis to enhance the progress of the Platform and other initiatives aimed at increasing migration to the region.

The Commission also intends to integrate the Platform with the Single Permit Directive and a Long-Term Resident Directive. Both seek to simplify and streamline the immigration process throughout the EU.