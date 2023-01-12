United States:
Foreign National Workers And RIFs: Do Layoffs Affect The Status Of Foreign Talent? (Podcast)
12 January 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Katie Desmond and Katherine MacIlwaine, members
of Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group, review the
challenges that employers and employees face when a reduction in
force (RIF) or layoff affects the employment of foreign nationals.
The speakers review the varying considerations to keep in mind for
workers with non-immigrant work visas, those who are in the green
card process, and students with F-1 status. Katherine and Katie
also provide information regarding grace periods, review the
options that may be available for those in the green card process,
and discuss other key topics regarding workforce reductions.
