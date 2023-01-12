ARTICLE

In this podcast, Katie Desmond and Katherine MacIlwaine, members of Ogletree Deakins' Immigration Practice Group, review the challenges that employers and employees face when a reduction in force (RIF) or layoff affects the employment of foreign nationals. The speakers review the varying considerations to keep in mind for workers with non-immigrant work visas, those who are in the green card process, and students with F-1 status. Katherine and Katie also provide information regarding grace periods, review the options that may be available for those in the green card process, and discuss other key topics regarding workforce reductions.

