The new year is here, and global immigration programs are more critical than ever for companies of all sizes.

Global mobility professionals know that in today's world, the immigration landscape is constantly changing. Envoy Global delivers the tools you need to give your company an edge.

With the intelligence gathered from serving thousands of your colleagues in the industry, we compiled five must-haves for your global immigration program in 2023.

1. Diligent Immigration Coverage for Your Global Workforce

You and your sponsored employees have a lot to monitor, from adapting to increased immigration fees in the U.S. to new immigration opportunities across the globe. As such, widespread support from your global immigration services provider is more important than ever.

Envoy's diligent service and our experienced team of global immigration professionals help to meet your company's unique needs with real-time support .

d

Your dedicated Envoy team provides your foreign national employees with end-to-end individualized support. Be it questions on immigration status, case progress, planning global relocation contingencies and more, Envoy's legal and customer support professionals have your workforce covered.

2. Program Connectivity Tailored to Your Organization

For global mobility professionals, the expansion of remote work opened new doors to access foreign talent, but it created new challenges that don't have concrete solutions.

For example, it's crucial that you keep track of your employees and ensure your internal immigration data is reliable.

Envoy offers a simple and effective solution to this challenge by interconnecting your needs and service through our immigration management platform. With the ability to seamlessly and securely integrate with popular HR management software like Workday, ADP, PeopleSoft, Oracle HCM and more, our platform generates reliable and transparent data for your global immigration program.

Your dedicated Envoy team will know of changes to a sponsored employee's profile in your HR management platform. They can immediately review the difference and propose actions if needed.

3. Better Data for Your Global Immigration Program

Your expertise is invaluable in managing your company's global immigration program, which is why you need concise and accurate information in the face of a rapidly changing immigration environment.

When it comes to data, Envoy delivers it precisely, when you need it and how you need it . Our platform empowers you with transparent, real-time data on every aspect of your global immigration program.

From tracking ongoing cases for your employees to forecasting your budget, our user-friendly analytics tool gives an individualized view of your global immigration program.

Envoy's services are even more profound. Our experienced team listens to your distinct needs and conducts regular analyses of your program to deliver comprehensive and personalized insights.

4. Transparent Insights on New Global Opportunities

Along with the hands-on work, global mobility professionals must keep an eye on the larger immigration landscape. Envoy delivers unmatched resources on topics ranging from regulatory updates to global immigration trends to benchmarking insights within the broader industry.

Envoy's Passport newsletter gives you tailored insights into trends that could impact your global immigration program and highlight new immigration opportunities worldwide. The HR Strategies Series offers helpful practice pointers for HR and global mobility teams to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their organization's program.

With the accumulated intelligence of our experienced legal professionals and industry insiders, Envoy's blogs, videos, webinars and reports are the go-to place for tangible solutions in corporate immigration.

5. Experienced Immigration Professionals that Understand Your Unique Needs

Fast-moving companies need experienced immigration support, which is why we work with two of the top immigration law firms in the U.S. - Global Immigration Associate (GIA) and Corporate Immigration Partners (CIP).

If you're moving talent outside the U.S., Envoy's experienced team of global immigration professionals supports companies from our worldwide offices.

What brings our team together is our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers and everyone involved with the immigration process at their organizations. The Envoy team is constantly thinking ahead and anticipating new solutions and opportunities for the companies and employees we serve.

When building out your global immigration program in 2023, utilize a global immigration platform like Envoy Global to help you and your company flourish.

Originally published 6 January 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.