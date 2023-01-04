On January 2, 2023, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) of Costa Rica started the transition process towards a new digital immigration identity document for foreigners (DIMEX card), which will be in PDF format with a QR code that will contain non-sensitive information of the individual and can be verified through a government website to ensure the document is authentic and up to date.

Additionally, the digital documentation will include a printed DIMEX card with enhanced security features and information to confirm the identity of the individual. Furthermore, foreigners who request new, duplicate, or renewal of their digital DIMEX card must provide a personal email address to receive the DIMEX card's QR code.

