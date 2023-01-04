ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The government of China announced that the country will lift COVID-19 restrictions for all international travelers on 8 January 2023. The country has been under strict COVID-19 measures since March 2020.

Many governments across the globe are beginning to introduce new entry measures for travelers departing the region due to concerns of new variants and vaccination rates in China. Below is a list of updates.

Australia

The government of Australia will introduce pre-departure testing measures for travelers departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau beginning 5 January 2023. These travelers will be required to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

Canada

Beginning 5 January 2023, the government of Canada announced that all travelers over the age of two departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure. Approved tests include PCR tests or antigen tests.

Travelers who tested positive more than 10 days before their departure flight, but no more than 90 days, can provide the airline with documentation of their prior positive test in place of a negative test result.

According to the government announcement, these measures will remain in place for 30 days.

France

The government of France will require all travelers over the age of six arriving from China to wear a mask when traveling. Effective 5 January 2023, the government will require all travelers over the age of 11 arriving from China to provide proof of the following:

A COVID-19 PCR or antigen test was taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure;

A signed certificate attesting that the traveler:

Has no symptoms of COVID-19

Have not been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Agree to undergo randomized PCR testing upon arrival

Agree to undergo additional testing up to 15 days after arrival in France

Agree to undergo a seven-day isolation period if the traveler tests positive for COVID-19

Japan

The government of Japan announced that all travelers departing from China (except Hong Kong and Macau) or who have traveled through the country in the last seven days will be required to undergo an on-arrival COVID-19 test effective 30 December 2022.

In addition, travelers arriving or who have traveled through China in the last seven days who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be required to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 testing.

Sweden

The Swedish government intends to introduce requirements for travelers from China to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to departure. The government has also petitioned for member states of the European Union to enact similar restrictions.

Spain

The government of Spain will require all travelers arriving from China to undergo health control measures upon arrival. This will include a temperature control check, a documentary check and a visual check for COVID-19 symptoms. All travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

The Philippines

The government of the Philippines intends to introduce additional COVID-19 travel measures for travelers departing from China.

United Kingdom

The government of the United Kingdom will require all travelers departing from mainland China to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test beginning 5 January 2023. Beginning 8 January 2023, the government will also introduce additional randomized testing measures for travelers arriving from China.

Originally published 3 January 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.