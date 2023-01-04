U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it is automatically extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (green cards) for lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who applied for naturalization on December 12, 2022, or later.

USCIS will update the language on Form N-400 receipt notices to extend green cards for up to 24 months for these applicants. The receipt notice can be presented with the expired green card as evidence of continued status as well as for identity and employment authorization under List A of Employment Eligibility Verification (Form I-9) if presented before the expiration of the 24-month extension period, the agency said.

LPRs who filed for naturalization before December 12, 2022, will not receive a Form N-400 receipt notice with the extension. If their green card expires, they must still file Form I-90 or receive an ADIT stamp in their passport to maintain valid evidence of their LPR status. LPRs who lose their green card still must file Form I-90, even if they have applied for naturalization and received the automatic extension under the updated policy. USCIS said this is because noncitizens must carry within their personal possession proof of registration, such as the green card and any evidence of extensions, "or may be subject to criminal prosecution under INA 264(e)." Applicants who require an ADIT stamp may request an appointment at a USCIS Field Office from the USCIS Contact Center.

Details:

"USCIS Updates Policy to Automatically Extend Green Cards for Naturalization Applicants," USCIS Alert, Dec. 9, 2022. https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-updates-policy-to-automatically-extend-green-cards-for-naturalization-applicants

"Extension of Permanent Resident Card for Naturalization Applicants," USCIS Policy Alert, PA-2022-26, Dec. 9, 2022. https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/policy-manual-updates/20221209-ExtendingPRC.pdf

USCIS Policy Manual, https://www.uscis.gov/policy-manual

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.