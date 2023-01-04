ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

E‑Verify has restored the ability of employers, employer agents, and corporate administrators to upload multiple hiring sites simultaneously. E-Verify said this feature increases efficiency for companies with multiple hiring sites by providing an alternative to manual entry and is available for all access methods when adding hiring sites.

An account may have an unlimited number of hiring sites, but no more than 1,000 hiring sites may be uploaded at a time. Users can add multiple hiring sites by uploading a CSV file during initial enrollment or within the company profile post-enrollment. Companies must upload a valid CSV file that follows the requirements listed on the "View CSV Guidelines" page. E‑Verify provides a CSV template and a link to the "View CSV Guidelines" page during the bulk upload process.

Questions may be emailed to E-Verify@uscis.dhs.gov.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.