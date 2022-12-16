Key Points

Vietnam and Hong Kong will resume flights routed between the two jurisdictions beginning 12 December 2022

Overview

The authorities of Vietnam and Hong Kong announced that flights between the two jurisdictions will begin again after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights between the two jurisdictions will take place three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.

What are the Changes?

The officials of Vietnam and Hong Kong have reopened flight routes between the two locations. Flights between the two jurisdictions had been suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website, Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.