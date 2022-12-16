ARTICLE

Key Points

Taiwan and Germany launched measures to create faster travel and entry options for Taiwanese and German nationals

Overview

In collaboration with the government of Germany, the authorities of Taiwan introduced a reciprocal agreement that will grant eligible travelers faster entry options into the jurisdictions. Effective 10 December 2022, the authorities of Taiwan and Germany introduced an automated immigration clearance service (e-Gates or EasyPass) for travelers holding e-passports.

Eligible applicants must provide proof of holding no criminal record in the reciprocating jurisdiction and be over 18 years old. Taiwanese nationals must also hold a valid National Identification Number, which will be used as part of the enrollment process.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan and the government of Germany introduced an agreement that will facilitate faster entry measures for eligible nationals. According to the announcement, these measures were introduced to create simpler entry options and facilitate global partnerships.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 December 2022

