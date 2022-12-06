On November 16, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released tips to avoid paper filing-related scanning delays. USCIS said it scans and uploads many documents into electronic database systems as it moves toward an increasingly electronic environment.

Examples of practices to avoid include attaching documents with staples, paper clips, or other methods; folding documents; using insertable tab dividers; submitting multiple copies unless required, and sending original documents unless required, among other tips.

