United States:
USCIS Releases Tips On Avoiding Paper Filing-Related Delays
On November 16, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) released tips to avoid paper filing-related scanning
delays. USCIS said it scans and uploads many documents into
electronic database systems as it moves toward an increasingly
electronic environment.
Examples of practices to avoid include attaching documents with
staples, paper clips, or other methods; folding documents; using
insertable tab dividers; submitting multiple copies unless
required, and sending original documents unless required, among
other tips.
Details:
