The Department of State's (DOS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) released its annual statement on November 18, 2022, on DOS's major management and performance challenges. The latest report noted that OIG's recent review of the Bureau of Consular Affairs' ConsularOne Modernization Program found:

[I]n the 10 years since the program began in 2011, the responsible office had conducted a very limited pilot of just one component of the program—the customer-facing portion of the electronic Consular Report of Birth Abroad—and had continued to miss deployment dates for other components. Initially launched to modernize and consolidate approximately 90 discrete consular legacy systems into a common technology framework, the program has experienced deficiencies and delays with profound implications for the bureau's three fundamental responsibilities: the issuance of passports and other documentation to citizens and nationals, the protection of U.S. border security and facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States, and ensuring the welfare and protection of U.S. citizens abroad.

OIG's review this year found that the program's leadership "was unable to provide a clear, uniform definition of the ConsularOne program, what components it included, and which contracts supported the program, creating confusion for stakeholders." This lack of clarity "hindered leadership's oversight of the modernization effort and the ability to hold staff accountable for their performance."

Details:

Inspector General Statement on the Department of State's Major Management and Performance Challenges, Fiscal Year 2022, https://www.stateoig.gov/uploads/report/reportpdffile/oigex2302.pdf

