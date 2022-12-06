E-Verify recently reminded employers and program administrators that an E-Verify user's access "must be promptly terminated upon separation from your organization." A good practice, E-Verify said, is to review and update existing users whenever staffing changes occur and also on a regular basis.

User accounts should be deleted whenever a user is separated from the organization or the user's role no longer requires access. Failure to promptly terminate user access upon separation is a violation of the memorandum of understanding, E-Verify noted.

E-Verify also notified program administrators that their accounts are associated with their employers: "If you are hired by a new employer, you will need to create a new account. You are prohibited from using your old employer's account to create cases for a new employer."

