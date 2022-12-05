On November 12, 2022, President Joe Biden accepted the resignation of Chris Magnus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner. He had initially refused to step down after Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, reportedly told Mr. Magnus on November 9, 2022, that he must resign or he would be fired. Mr. Magnus's duties and direct reports have been shifted to other people, an unnamed DHS official said.

Mr. Magnus was accused of unprofessional behavior by other officials working with him, an earlier report says. Several Republicans in the House of Representatives, who criticized his handling of border issues, then urged President Biden to call for Mr. Magnus' resignation. Citing the earlier report, the letter also alleged that Mr. Magnus "fails to attend high-level meetings," engages in "constant complaining about his fellow senior officials" in DHS, "was caught sleeping through some of the meetings he actually attended," and "fails to actively participate during internal calls with Secretary Mayorkas regarding border and immigration issues."

Details:

"Customs and Border Protection Chief Resigns After Refusing Request to Step Down," NBC News, Nov. 12, 2022. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/customs-border-protection-chief-refusing-request-step-dhs-official-say-rcna56826

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Resigns," CNN, Nov. 12, 2022. https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/12/politics/cbp-magnus-resignation-dhs-mayorkas

"DHS Secretary to Biden's Top Border Chief: Quit or Be Fired," Politico, Nov. 11, 2022. https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/11/dhs-secretary-bidens-top-border-chief-00066496

"Exclusive: House Republicans Demand CBP Commissioner Resign," Daily Caller, Nov. 1, 2022. https://dailycaller.com/2022/11/01/house-republicans-jody-hice-demand-customs-and-border-protection-cbp-commissioner-chris-magnus-resign/

"Biden's Top Border Chief Comes Under Internal Fire," Politico, Oct. 17, 2022. https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/17/customs-border-protection-chris-magnus-00061963

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.