The Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman released an updated Form 7001, Request for Case Assistance.

The updated form, which expires on September 30, 2025, includes embedded instructions with questions, expanded and reorganized sections, detailed instructions on supporting documentation, and an option to include multiple employment-based beneficiaries on one case assistance request.

Details:

DHS Form 7001, Request for Case Assistance, https://www.dhs.gov/topic/cis-ombudsman/forms/7001#no-back

