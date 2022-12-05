United States:
CIS Ombudsman Introduces Revised Form For Requesting Case Assistance
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman
released an updated Form 7001, Request for Case Assistance.
The updated form, which expires on September 30, 2025, includes
embedded instructions with questions, expanded and reorganized
sections, detailed instructions on supporting documentation, and an
option to include multiple employment-based beneficiaries on one
case assistance request.
Details:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
What Companies Should Know Before An H-1B Layoff
Klasko
With mass layoffs happening at many large tech companies with offices in the U.S., there are special considerations and obligations employers have when laying off their workforce that can include the termination of H-1B sponsored employees.
Episode 31: H-1B Layoff Information For Employees
Klasko
With a large wave of layoffs reported in November 2022, many H-1B visa holders worry about what their next steps should be. In this podcast episode, Anu Nair speaks with partner Bill Stock and senior associate Maria Mihaylova to...
Introduction To The H Visas
Envoy Global, Inc.
This comprehensive guide will explain how the H visas work, such as the H-1B. This guide will also discuss eligibility criteria, the application process and other considerations for employers.