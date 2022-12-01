United States:
Immigration And Mobility 2022 Year In Review
01 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT
Join Brendan Coggan (Envoy Global) and Christina Elder (Global
Immigration Associates) for an exciting end-of-year webinar!
Panelists will recap all the immigration and mobility news from
2022, what impacts these updates had on corporate immigration
policies and more!
Coggan and Elder will also share their thoughts on 2023 and how
HR teams can continually navigate the changing immigration and
mobility landscape.
