United States:
ICE Announces I-9 Flexibility Extension
11 November 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced an extension
until July 31, 2023, of the Form I-9 flexibilities first announced
in March 2020. The flexibilities include DHS's deferral of
physical presence requirements applicable to employers and
workplaces operating remotely.
SOURCE: ABIL Immigration Insider, October 16,
2022; and
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-announces-extension-i-9-compliance-flexibility-3
