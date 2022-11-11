U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced an extension until July 31, 2023, of the Form I-9 flexibilities first announced in March 2020. The flexibilities include DHS's deferral of physical presence requirements applicable to employers and workplaces operating remotely.

