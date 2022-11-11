U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending certain COVID-19-related flexibilities through January 24, 2023, to assist applicants, petitioners, and requestors. Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2023, inclusive:

Requests for Evidence;

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14);

Notices of Intent to Deny;

Notices of Intent to Revoke;

Notices of Intent to Rescind;

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers;

Notices of Intent to Withdraw Temporary Protected Status; and

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant.

In addition, USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or a Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

USCIS made that decision between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2023, inclusive. As a reminder, the reproduced signature flexibility announced in March 2020 became permanent policy on July 25, 2022.

SOURCE: USCIS Newsroom, October 24, 2022: https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-extends-covid-19-related-flexibilities-0

