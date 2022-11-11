United States:
USCIS: Duplicate Copies Of Form I-129 No Longer Required
11 November 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) no longer
requires petitioners to submit duplicate copies of Form I-129,
Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, or of the supporting
documentation, unless the agency specifically asks for it.
"Due to enhanced electronic scanning capabilities and
data-sharing with the U.S. Department of State, duplicate copies
are no longer needed to avoid delays in consular processing,"
USCIS said.
SOURCE: ABIL Immigration Insider, October 30,
2022, and USCIS alert: https://www.uscis.gov/i-129
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
