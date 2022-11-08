On October 26, 2022, the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review announced the appointment of 32 immigration judges (IJs) to courts in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

