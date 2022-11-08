United States:
EOIR Announces 32 New Immigration Judges
On October 26, 2022, the Department of Justice's Executive
Office for Immigration Review announced the appointment of 32
immigration judges (IJs) to courts in California, Florida, Georgia,
Illinois, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Individuals interested in applying for an IJ position can sign up for job alerts.
Details:
