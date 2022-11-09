The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alerted employers on October 11, 2022, that they should continue using the current Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, even after its October 31, 2022, expiration and "until further notice." DHS said it will publish a Federal Register notice to announce the new I-9 form when it becomes available.

Also, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced an extension until July 31, 2023, of the Form I-9 flexibilities first announced in March 2020. The flexibilities include DHS's deferral of physical presence requirements applicable to employers and workplaces operating remotely.

Details:

