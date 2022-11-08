U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is extending certain COVID-19-related flexibilities through January 24, 2023, to assist applicants, petitioners, and requestors. Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and January 24, 2023:

Requests for Evidence

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny, Revoke, Rescind, Terminate (regional centers), or Withdraw Temporary Protected Status

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant

In addition, USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or a Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

USCIS made that decision between November 1, 2021, and January 24, 2023.

Reproduced-signature flexibility announced in March 2020 became a permanent policy on July 25, 2022.

Details:

