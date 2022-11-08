U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a final rule on October 13, 2022, that removes a maximum 90-day period of stay for certain representatives of foreign information media from China and allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to determine the maximum period of stay, up to one year.

The final rule applies to foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States in "I" nonimmigrant status as representatives of foreign information media, and who present a passport issued by the People's Republic of China (PRC), except for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) or Macau SAR passport holders.

Details:

CBP Final Rule, 87 Fed. Reg. 61959 (Oct. 13, 2022). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-10-13/pdf/2022-21898.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.