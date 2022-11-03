The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), recently extended until July 31, 2023, the temporary policy allowing remote verification of Form I-9 documents for employees working exclusively in remote settings due to COVID-19–related precautions.

This policy has been extended numerous times. The previous extension expired on October 31, 2022.

Proposed Changes to Form I-9

DHS has also issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would create a framework to allow the secretary of homeland security to extend Form I-9 remote verification flexibilities. DHS is proposing changes to the Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, and its instructions that would incorporate information on alternative procedures an employer uses to verify documents presented for compliance with Form I-9 requirements. Changes to the program would require a new version of Form I-9 with updated instructions. Employers should continue to use the current version of Form I-9 with an October 31, 2022, expiration date until further notice.

