November 9, 2022 | 2 PM ET/1 PM CT | Duration: 45-60 minutes

Employers that sponsor foreign talent are approaching an important time of year: H-1B cap season. In this webinar, attendees will learn of key considerations for FY 2024 cap season and practice pointers for employers preparing for the application period.

Any human resources professional tasked with immigration understands the importance of staying informed, and this year is no exception. Whether you're new to cap season or a seasoned veteran, join us for one of the year's most popular and informative webinars.

