Key Points

The European Commission introduced a new online job search tool for Ukrainian nationals and other nationals who fled the war in Ukraine

Overview

The European Commission launched a new online job search tool aimed at assisting Ukrainian nationals in finding a job in the European Union (EU). Applicants will need to register with the EU Talent Pool pilot system. From there, applicants will upload CVs and any other required information.

The system will be available in English, Ukrainian and Russian languages and implemented through the EURES portal , a job search portal managed by the European Labor Authority.

What are the Changes?

The European Commission introduced a new online job search tool for nationals who fled the war in Ukraine. According to the announcement, this system will aid in ensuring a swift and effective integration of Ukrainian nationals into the labor markets throughout the EU.

Looking Ahead

The Commission also proposed to extend the Temporary Protective Directive until 2024. The individual member states will review the proposal in the coming weeks before a decision is made on the extension.

Originally published OCTOBER 13, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.