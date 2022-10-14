November 2, 2022 | 2 PM ET/1 PM CT | Duration: 45-60 minutes

Join us in our upcoming webinar to discuss how employers and foreign national employees should approach international travel during the upcoming holiday season.

Despite the reduction of COVID-19-related travel restrictions this year, there are still several important considerations for foreign national employees seeking to travel internationally. To ensure foreign national employees don't risk being refused re-entry into the U.S. or falling out of their immigration status, proactive planning between employees, HR teams and immigration attorneys is essential.

