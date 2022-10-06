U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is now automatically extending the validity of green cards (Lawful Permanent Residence Cards) to 24 months instead of the previous 12 months.

Overview

Individuals with lawful permanent residence status are eligible for the extension if they properly file a Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, to renew a green card that has expired or will expire soon. USCIS has updated the language on Form I-90 receipt notices to reflect this change, and the agency started to print amended receipt notices for those with a pending Form I-90 starting Sept. 26, 2022.

Those who are affected by longer application processing times can provide proof of lawful resident status by presenting their Form I-90 receipt notice along with an expired green card.

A valid green card is essential for reentry to the U.S. following international travel and initially evidencing work authorization, among other considerations noted here. In most cases, you are authorized to travel abroad and re-enter the U.S. based on an expired green card together with the Form I-90 receipt. Be sure to consult with your attorney.

Looking Ahead

Individuals who do not have a green card but who need to provide evidence of their lawful permanent residence status while waiting for a replacement green card can contact the USCIS Contact Center to request an appointment at a USCIS Field Office. An Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) stamp may be issued to show evidence of lawful permanent resident status.

Originally published OCTOBER 4, 2022

