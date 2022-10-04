U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is releasing revised editions of Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

Effective November 7, 2022, USCIS will only accept editions of these forms dated 07/26/22. Until then, applicants can submit either the new or previous editions of these forms. USCIS cautioned, however, that "previous editions contain various instructions that have been rendered obsolete in light of the Asylumworks vacatur." In that case, a U.S. district court vacated two rules.

