U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on September 15, 2022, that it is implementing the next phase of the premium processing expansion for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.

This phase only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW), USCIS explained.

USCIS is now accepting Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, requests for:

  • E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before January 1, 2022; and
  • E21 NIW petitions received on or before February 1, 2022.

USCIS has 45 days to take an adjudicative action on cases that request premium processing for these newly included Form I-140 classifications.

Details:

