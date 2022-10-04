U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on September 15, 2022, that it is implementing the next phase of the premium processing expansion for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.
This phase only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW), USCIS explained.
USCIS is now accepting Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, requests for:
- E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before January 1, 2022; and
- E21 NIW petitions received on or before February 1, 2022.
USCIS has 45 days to take an adjudicative action on cases that request premium processing for these newly included Form I-140 classifications.
Details:
- USCIS alert, https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-to-implement-next-phase-of-premium-processing-for-certain-previously-filed-eb-1-and-eb-2-form
