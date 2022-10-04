ARTICLE

United States: USCIS Implements Next Phase Of Premium Processing For Certain Previously Filed EB-1 And EB-2 Immigrant Petitions

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on September 15, 2022, that it is implementing the next phase of the premium processing expansion for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.

This phase only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW), USCIS explained.

USCIS is now accepting Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, requests for:

E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before January 1, 2022; and

E21 NIW petitions received on or before February 1, 2022.

USCIS has 45 days to take an adjudicative action on cases that request premium processing for these newly included Form I-140 classifications.

