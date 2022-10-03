October 19, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 45 – 60 minutes

Join the first webinar in our HR Strategies Series! This session will cover key strategies for navigating delays, roadblocks and regulatory requirements to better manage immigration cases.

HR and mobility teams are tasked with overseeing a variety of employment-based immigration cases for the foreign national population at their organization. The elements involved in managing and overseeing immigration cases are as numerous and diverse as the many different types of U.S. and non-U.S. immigration cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.