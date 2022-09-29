Effective October 1, 2022, all COVID-19 border requirements will end for travelers entering Canada. This includes vaccination, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements for those traveling by land, air, or sea.

Until then, find out if you can enter Canada and use ArriveCAN before you enter.

