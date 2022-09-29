United States:
Canada- Travel To Canada: Requirements For COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
29 September 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
Effective October 1, 2022, all COVID-19 border requirements will
end for travelers entering Canada. This includes vaccination,
mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and
quarantine/isolation requirements for those traveling by land, air,
or sea.
Until then, find out if you can enter Canada and use ArriveCAN before you enter.
