ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

The Other Immigration Lottery: Diversity Visa Klasko In U.S. immigration, employers and foreign national workers participate in the H-1B lottery each spring, with hopes of securing the temporary work visa, which allows for two, three-year periods of work authorization for highly skilled workers.

The October 2022 Visa Bulletin: What You Should Know (Video) Envoy Global, Inc. On Sept. 6, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released new information in a court-ordered Joint Status Report about the employment-based (EB)...

EB-5 Investors Now Enjoy Greater Chances Of Immigration And Financial Success Under The New EB-5 Reform And Integrity Act Of 2022 Klasko Immigrant investors pursue the EB-5 visa program to obtain permanent residency status in the United States. Like many immigrants before them, they look forward to the day they gain the right to live...

USCIS Makes COVID-19 Signature Policy Permanent Dickinson Wright PLLC At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS announced several "flexibilities" to facilitate immigration filings in the face of significant logistical challenges.

Nearly All FY 2022 Employment-Based Immigrant Visas Used Harris Beach As Fiscal Year 2022 comes to a close, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) signaled it has used nearly all available employment-based immigrant visas...