Worldwide:
Analyzing Similarities And Differences In Global Immigration Policies (Video)
23 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This webinar is an exploration of migration patterns from across
the world. While countries have their own immigration policies,
those with similar histories, political ideologies and economies
can be bucketed into specific groups known as immigration
regimes.
Register for this new and unique webinar to learn more
about:
- The different types of immigration regimes and their
characteristics
- What countries fall into specific regime categories
- A comparison of different regimes
- Different pathways available for foreign nationals
And much more!
Understanding how countries historically and currently approach
immigration can help HR and mobility teams determine global
mobility strategies for their workforce.
To read the full article click
here
Originally published 22 September 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Worldwide
USCIS Makes COVID-19 Signature Policy Permanent
Dickinson Wright PLLC
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS announced several "flexibilities" to facilitate immigration filings in the face of significant logistical challenges.
The Other Immigration Lottery: Diversity Visa
Klasko
In U.S. immigration, employers and foreign national workers participate in the H-1B lottery each spring, with hopes of securing the temporary work visa, which allows for two, three-year periods of work authorization for highly skilled workers.
U.S. Immigration Updates – August 2022 Monthly Review
Fakhoury Global Immigration
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on August 23, 2022, that it has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap...