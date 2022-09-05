FIRM NEWS

Klasko Immigration Law Partners is holding its annual Fall Seminar on Tuesday, October 25th at the Union League of Philadelphia. Save the Dates will be sent this week, so watch your inbox!

IN THE NEWS

H. Ronald Klasko ? William A. Stock

Partners Ron Klasko and Bill Stock have been listed in this year's "Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers" guide.

Alison Li

Law.com announced the welcome of Klasko's new attorney Alison Li.

H. Ronald Klasko

EB5 Affiliate Network webinar on EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, joined by Ron Klasko, was announced in EIN News and Asian News.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko was quoted in PR Newswire and Bisnow for co-counseling EB-5 stakeholders and achieving a settlement agreement with USCIS.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William A. Stock

On August 11th, Partner Bill Stock was a discussion leader at the 2022 AILA Paralegals Virtual Conference on a panel entitled Navigating the Minefield of Dual Representation: Whose Questions Can Paralegals Answer Ethically? (Business and Family).

H. Ronald Klasko

On August 25th, Partner Ron Klasko discussed the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 with Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld from EB5 Affiliate Network.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be speaking on AILA Latin American and Caribbean Chapter (LACC) webinar titled "EB-5 Update with Ron Klasko and Tammy Fox-Iscoff" on the latest news affecting the EB-5 industry.

H. Ronald Klasko ? William A. Stock ? Elise A. Fialkowski

Ronald Klasko, Bill Stock, and Elise Fialkowski have been included in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in the area of immigration law.

Michele G. Madera ? Karuna C. Simbeck ? Natalia Gouz ? Maria Mihaylova

Michele Madera, Karuna Simbeck, Natalia Gouz, and Maria Mihaylova have been recognized in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for their outstanding professional excellence in immigration law.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Employers Beware: Prioritize I-9 Compliance Post-COVID

In this article, Carolina Regales addresses the importance of continuing to follow Form I-9 requirements after the post-pandemic world.

Client Alert: EB-5 Regional Centers Achieve Settlement with USCIS to Restart the Regional Center Program

Klasko co-counsels on a lawsuit that prevents USCIS from decertifying all regional centers and negotiates a Settlement Agreement. Read the highlights in this client alert.

FIRM FEATURE

Every month one Klasko employee is nominated for a Ronny Award. This month the Ronny Award went to Senior Tech Writer Alex Magalli. His nominator wrote:

"I would like to nominate Alexander Magalli for this month's Ronnie. While an eccentric rabbit-lover, Alex has nevertheless been a wonderful support and mentor not just to myself but to the entire EB-1 team. His knowledge is boundless and his work ethic is second to none. He has helped me become a better writer, teammate, and employee, and he has selflessly given his time and attention to myself and others for no other reason than he is a dang good person. I'm thrilled to have him as our Senior Writer and hope to learn more from him in the months and years to come."

Congratulations, Alex!