E-Verify reported that it is experiencing intermittent system outages. As a result, "users may experience system timeouts and increased processing times when creating and submitting cases," E-Verify said, adding that it is working to resolve the issue.

Employers must continue to complete and retain a Form I-9 for every person hired to work for pay in the United States within the required timeframes, E-Verify noted.

Details:

