The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 ("RIA") was signed into law on March 15, 2022 to reauthorize the regional center program. In an unforeseen circumstance, USCIS prevented this from occurring by decertifying every previously approved EB-5 Regional Center and requiring them to refile for designation. In response to this, Klasko Immigration Law Firm co-counseled a lawsuit that prohibited USCIS from decertifying all regional centers. As a result of weeks of negotiation with USCIS, a Settlement Agreement was achieved. Read full the highlight of this Settlement Agreement, here.

Details:

"EB-5 Regional Centers Achieve Settlement with USCIS to Restart the Regional Center Program," Client Alert, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Aug. 26, 2022, https://www.klaskolaw.com/news/client-alert-eb-5-regional-centers-achieve-settlement-with-uscis-to-restart-the-regional-center-program/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.