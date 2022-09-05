The Department of Labor announced on August 24, 2022, that the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system "continues to experience intermittent issues when creating certain application forms, appendices, or other decision documents through Adobe PDF." DOL recommended that users "carefully review the Adobe PDF decision documents generated by the FLAG system for accuracy and completeness."

DOL said users should contact the FLAG Technical Help Desk Team if any decision document appears incomplete or otherwise contains inaccuracies.

Details:

Service Impact notice, FLAG, Aug. 24, 2022, https://flag.dol.gov/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.