On August 16, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy alert to clarify how the agency determines eligibility for L-1 nonimmigrants seeking classification as managers or executives (L-1A) and specialized knowledge workers (L-1B).

The update does not make changes to the existing policy or create a new policy. The update consolidates and updates guidance previously included in the Adjudicator's Field Manual, Chapter 32, as well as related appendices and policy memoranda.

Details:

USCIS Policy Alert (Aug. 16, 2022), https://bit.ly/3pB8Wy9

Part L—Intracompany Transferees, USCIS Policy Manual, https://www.uscis.gov/policy-manual/volume-2-part-l

