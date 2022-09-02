September 21, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 45-60 Minutes

Join us for an exploration of migration patterns from across the world. While countries have their own immigration policies, those with similar histories, political ideologies and economies can be bucketed into specific groups known as immigration regimes.

Register for this new and unique webinar to learn more about:

The different types of immigration regimes and their characteristics

What countries fall into specific regime categories

A comparison of different regimes

Different pathways available for foreign nationals

And much more!

Understanding how countries historically and currently approach immigration can help HR and mobility teams determine global mobility strategies for their workforce.

This is part one of an ongoing webinar series.

Earn Continuing Education Credit

The Analyzing Similarities and Differences in Global Immigration Policies webinar grants attendees one CRP® and one GMS® recertification credit through Worldwide ERC. This webinar grants attendees one general HR Certification Institute credit toward the PHR, SPHR, GPHR, HRMP, or HRBP certification programs. Attendees pursuing SHRM-CP℠ or SHRM-SCP℠ recertification are also eligible to receive one SHRM PDC. The continuing education certifications allow HRs to demonstrate a mastery of industry operations, best practices and regulations.

To register please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.