Pryor Cashman Partner Avram Morell, who is a member of the firm's Immigration Group, spoke with SHRM about a proposed U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule that would allow remote I-9 verifications on a permanent basis.

In "DHS: No Permanent Virtual I-9 Option Yet," Avi says of the virtual alternative for employers, "This new rule does not require DHS to make these changes, but it is clear that there is a mandate to try to move in this direction to accommodate the new remote economy. This is a huge step that could potentially benefit enormous numbers of employees."

While the rule is still only in the proposal stage, the article notes that it signals "the government's willingness to formalize pandemic-era flexibilities and permit permanent remote inspection of employee identification and employment authorization documents during the I-9 process."

