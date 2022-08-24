On August 23, 2022, USCIS announced it has received sufficient H-1B cap petitions to meet the annual quota of 85,000 for fiscal year 2023. The agency will not conduct additional lottery rounds for FY2023 as it has done in previous years. Last year, USCIS conducted an additional two lottery rounds—in July and November 2021—to reach the allocated 85,000 for FY2022 (65,000 H-1B visa regular cap plus 20,000 allocated for advanced degree-holders).

Starting August 20, 2022, employers and their attorneys began to be notified of the non-selection of remaining H-1B cap registrations submitted in the FY2023 H-1B lottery. For FY2023, USCIS received 483,927 H-1B registrations, of which 127,600 registrations were initially selected.

For FY2022,?USCIS reported?308,613?submitted H-1B registrations and?initially?selected?87,500?registrations. USCIS conducted a second lottery in July 2021 (additional 27,717 selections), and a third lottery in November 2021 (additional 16,753 selections), resulting in a total of?131,970?selected?registrations for FY2022.

Please note that many of the H-1B applicants who were not selected in the past lottery will be eligible for submission again in the new H-1B lottery in March 2023.

